Repetition is a form of change.An ongoing series cross-posted from instagram.com/dsqt.
Current Activities
• January 2, 2018: This day marks the 6th anniversary of the Disquiet Junto.
• February 7, 2018: Start of the semester for the course I teach on the role of sound in the media landscape at the Academy of Art in San Francisco.
• December 13, 2018: This day marked the 22nd anniversary of Disquiet.com.
• Ongoing: The Disquiet Junto series of weekly communal music projects explore constraints as a springboard for creativity and productivity. There is a new project each Thursday afternoon (California time), and it is due the following Monday at 11:59pm: disquiet.com/junto.
• My book on Aphex Twin's landmark 1994 album, Selected Ambient Works Vol. II, published as part of the 33 1/3 series, an imprint of Bloomsbury, is now in its second printing. It can be purchased at amazon.com, among other places.
disquiet junto
The Disquiet Junto is an ongoing weekly collaborative music-making space in which restraints are used as a springboard for creativity. Subscribe to the announcement list at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto. There is an FAQ. ... These are the 5 most recent weekly projects:
• 0323 / Music for Meditation / Record a piece of music suited to meditation.
• 0322 / The Wanderer / Make a short piece of music that encourages the the mind's tendency to wander, based on research by Dr. Liila Taruffi, PhD, and her colleagues.
• 0321 / Let’s Active / Make a short piece of music that decreases the mind's tendency to wander, based on research by Dr. Liila Taruffi, PhD, and her colleagues.
• 0320 / Table of Contents / Make a composition containing loopable background-music segments for each chapter of one of your favorite books.
• 0319 / Duly Noted / Make a composition with the same melody repeated but with notes appearing and disappearing.
... And there is a complete list of projects at disquiet.com/junto.
