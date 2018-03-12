The Disquiet Junto is an ongoing weekly collaborative music-making space in which restraints are used as a springboard for creativity. Subscribe to the announcement list at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto. There is an FAQ. ... These are the 5 most recent weekly projects:

• 0323 / Music for Meditation / Record a piece of music suited to meditation.

• 0322 / The Wanderer / Make a short piece of music that encourages the the mind's tendency to wander, based on research by Dr. Liila Taruffi, PhD, and her colleagues.

• 0321 / Let’s Active / Make a short piece of music that decreases the mind's tendency to wander, based on research by Dr. Liila Taruffi, PhD, and her colleagues.

• 0320 / Table of Contents / Make a composition containing loopable background-music segments for each chapter of one of your favorite books.

• 0319 / Duly Noted / Make a composition with the same melody repeated but with notes appearing and disappearing.

... And there is a complete list of projects at disquiet.com/junto.