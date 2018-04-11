The Disquiet Junto is an ongoing weekly collaborative music-making space in which restraints are used as a springboard for creativity. Subscribe to the announcement list at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto. There is an FAQ. ... These are the 5 most recent weekly projects:

• 0327 / Time Zoned / Create a piece of music that is simultaneously in 3/4, 2/4, and 7/4 time.

• 0326 / Wave Turntable / In collaboration with composer Danny Clay, make music for his exhibit with artist Jon Fischer using only sine waves and turntable surface noise.

• 0325 / Fake Book / Make a forgery of an old jazz song by using samples from three Edison cylinders.

• 0324 / Factory Floor / Make music for newsrooms, design studios, and other collaborative workplaces.

• 0323 / Music for Meditation / Record a piece of music suited to meditation.

... And there is a complete list of projects at disquiet.com/junto.