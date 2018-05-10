Make music based on the lottery.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, May 14, 2018. This project was posted shortly after noon, California time, on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Tracks will be added to the playlist for the duration of the project.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0332: Lucky Numbers Make music based on the lottery.

Step 1: Every day, newspapers around the world publish the local lottery numbers. We’ll be making music based on these numbers. Think about how a string of numbers might inform — might seed — a short musical composition.

Step 2: Locate the lottery numbers near your — or, if you live somewhere that doesn’t have a lottery, find someplace that does.

Step 3: Generally speaking, the winning lottery numbers come in the form of a small set, such as 4, 7, 28, 37, 41, 2 (the recent Super Lotto jackpot here in California).

Step 4: Having located a set of lottery numbers, then compose and record a short composition that is somehow based on them. (Do detail how you extrapolated sound from the lottery when uploading the track.)

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0332” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0332” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Please consider posting your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0332-lucky-numbers/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Length: The length of your track is up to you, but around a minute or two sounds about right.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information:

More on this 332nd weekly Disquiet Junto project (Disquiet Junto Project 0332: Lucky Numbers / Make music based on the lottery) at:

https://disquiet.com/0332/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0332-lucky-numbers/

The photo associated with this project is by Rick, used via Flickr and a Creative Commons license:

https://flic.kr/p/4rCdaA

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/2.0/

By Marc Weidenbaum