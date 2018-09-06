The Assignment: Help define "glitch" by glitching something, and explaining what you did.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is Monday, September 10, 2018, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on. It was posted in the early evening, Oregon time, on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0349: Got Glitch? The Assignment: Help define “glitch” by glitching something, and explaining what you did.

Major thanks to Sevenisn, Mark Lentczner, and other folks in the Junto Slack for pitching in on this project’s development.

Step 1: Consider what “glitch” means in music/sound.

Step 2: Make a piece of music employing a glitch that arose from your thinking in Step 1.

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0349” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0349” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0349-got-glitch/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Length: The length of your track is up to you.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0349” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: Please consider setting your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

More on this 349th weekly Disquiet Junto project (Got Glitch? / The Assignment: Help define “glitch” by glitching something, and explaining what you did) at:

https://disquiet.com/0349/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co:

There’s also a Junto Slack. Send your email address to twitter.com/disquiet to join in.

Image associated with this project is by Roland Gesthuizen, used thanks to Flickr and a Creative Commons license:

https://flic.kr/p/NzDeV

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/2.0/

By Marc Weidenbaum