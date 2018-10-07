Four recent tracks and one Brian Eno favorite newly added to the ambient playlist on Spotify and Google Play Music as of October 7, 2018

The latest update to my Stasis Report ambient-music playlist on Spotify and Google Play Music. The following five tracks were added on Sunday, October 7. Two of the tracks are brand new, two are from earlier this year, and one is three decades old and due for vinyl reissue.

✚ “Luminous Snow” off Visible World by Seigo Aoyama, released October 3, 2018, on Audiobulb Records: seigo-aoyama.bandcamp.com.

✚ “Ocean Flow Zither (Mia Doi Todd Remix), a remix by Mia Doi Todd off Sun Transformations from Laraaji, released April 21, 2018: laraajimusic.bandcamp.com, miadoitodd.com.

✚ *Læms” off Brødløs by Geir Sundstøl, released October 5, 2018, on the Hubro label: hubromusic.com.

✚ “Other Flowers” off Desire Loop by Lori Scacco, released July 6, 2018, on Mysteries of the Deep: loriscacco.bandcamp.com.

✚ “2/1” off Ambient 1: Music for Airports by Brian Eno, released 1978, and due for a November 16, 2018, vinyl reissue: pitchfork.com, enoshop.co.uk.

Some previous Stasis Report tracks were removed to make room for these, keeping the playlist length to roughly two hours. Those retired tracks (by Ian William Craig, Deru, Helios, Klara Lewis [there’s another track by Lewis still in the report], Machinefabriek, H. Takahashi, and Vida Vojić) are now in the Stasis Archives playlist (currently only on Spotify).

By Marc Weidenbaum