Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Tracks will be added to the playlist for the duration of the project.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0358: Rhythm + Blue(s) The Assignment: An exercise in genre.

Thanks to Micah Stupak-Hahn for having proposed this project.

Step 1: Consider the term “rhythm and blues.” Not the genre, just the term.

Step 2: Imagine what you might think “rhythm and blues” meant in terms of music had you never previously heard “rhythm and blues” music.

Step 3: Record a short piece of music that expresses the idea of “rhythm and blues” that occurred to you in Step 2 above.

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0358-rhythm-blue-s/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Deadline: This project’s deadline is Monday, November 12, 2018, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on. It was posted in the evening, California time, on Thursday, November 8, 2018.

Length: The length of your track is up to you.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0358” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: Please consider setting your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

Context: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

Image adapted (cropped, text added) from a photo by KoiFish Communications, used via Flickr thanks to a non-commercial Creative Commons license (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0):

https://flic.kr/p/7Pkq3f

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/

By Marc Weidenbaum