Stasis Report: New Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith ✚ More

Four tracks newly added to the Spotify and Google Play Music ambient playlist as of November 11, 2018

The latest update to my Stasis Report ambient-music playlist on Spotify and Google Play Music. The following four tracks were added on Sunday, November 11. All save one are recent.

✚ “Above” from Above_Between_Below by Lapalux on the Brainfeeder label: lapalux.bandcamp.com

✚ “Grain on the Wind” off The Endless Now — Music for Stagnation by Juha-Matti Rautiainen: juhamattirautiainen.bandcamp.com. The album is from 2016. Rautiainen has a new album out, Above Me Weeps the Sky, but it’s not yet on streaming services.

✚ “Kinematic Wave” is from the Initial Sounds collection in the ongoing Field Works series from Stuart Hyatt, this one by Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith: fieldworks.bandcamp.com

✚ “Deep Caverns” is from the album By the Ocean from Christopher Sky: christophersky.bandcamp.com.

Some previous Stasis Report tracks were removed to make room for these, keeping the playlist length to roughly two hours. Those retired tracks — from Laraaji (remixed by Mia Doi Todd), Lori Sacco, Deep Listening Band, Hainbach, and Sarah Davachi — are now in the Stasis Archives playlist (currently only on Spotify).

