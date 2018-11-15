The Assignment: Use an image not as a graphic score, but as a graphic depiction of a remix.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0359: Broken Clock The Assignment: Use an image not as a graphic score, but as a graphic depiction of a remix.

Step 1: We’ve done lots of “graphic notation” projects in the Disquiet Junto over the years, projects in which an image is interpreted as if it had been intended as a musical score. This week we’re using an image to suggest a means of remixing/reworking a pre-existing piece of music.

Step 2: Look at the image associated with this project. It shows the top of a clock visible beneath a dense scrim of colorful striations. Compare this image to the original image, which accompanied Disquiet Junto project 0357, from two weeks ago. That image is available at disquiet.com/0357. Think about how this week’s image can be interpreted as aesthetic instructions for a remix. It might be informative to know that the 0359 image resulted from a glitch that occurred when I was rendering the “cover” image for project 0357.

Step 3: Listen to the tracks from that previous project. They are at

https://soundcloud.com/disquiet/sets/disquiet-junto-project-0357

And there may be additional tracks at this URL:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0357-clock-work/17274/

Step 4: Choose a track from Step 3. If the track isn’t available (i.e., downloadable and posted with a license allowing for creative reuse), either choose another track or contact the original musician to ask for permission.

Step 5: Remix/rework the track you selected in Step 4 by applying the aesthetic approach you thought about in Step 2.

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0359” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0359” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0359-broken-clock/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Length: The length of your track is up to you.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: Please consider setting your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

Context: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

More on this 359th weekly Disquiet Junto project — Broken Clock / The Assignment: Use an image not as a graphic score, but as a graphic depiction of a remix — at:

https://disquiet.com/0359/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Image adapted (cropped, text added) from a photo by Steven Feather, used via Flickr thanks to a non-commercial Creative Commons license (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0):

https://flic.kr/p/7Pkq3f

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/

By Marc Weidenbaum