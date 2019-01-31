The Assignment: Follow a single strand in the accumulated material resulting from a multi-part, multi-thread collaborative endeavor.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is Monday, February 4, 2019, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on. It was posted in the afternoon, California time, on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Major thanks to Alan Bland for having reworked the source imagery for this project.

Step 1: This week’s Disquiet Junto project is the fourth in our ongoing trio sequence. (That might seem contradictory, a fourth in a trio.) The plan is for you to record a short piece of music using only material from the previous three projects. In case you are coming upon this effort for the first time, here is some background: the previous three projects enabled the collaborative creation of numerous musical trios, each containing work by three different musicians. In the first project (0367), musicians each recorded a solo line in the left channel. In the second project (0368), musicians selected a solo line from the first project and added another line in the right channel. In the third project (0369), just this past week, a third musician finished the trio. You can locate the three previous projects and there related links here:

Solo: https://disquiet.com/0367/ Duo: https://disquiet.com/0368/ Trio: https://disquiet.com/0369/

Step 2: The next step is to find a “through line” amid the accumulated audio. It can help to work backward from a final trio (project 0369), and to then listen to the duo that led to it, and to see if another trio was created from that same duo — and to then go back further to the left channel’s solo rendering in the first project, and see if any alternate duos were created from it. In other words: locate a single original solo piece of music in however many subsequent pieces as possible.

Step 4: Listen to the various pieces of music that resulted from the search in step 2. There may be as few as three, but there may be more than that.

Step 5: Construct a single piece of music that follows that one “through line” amid its various contexts (solo, duo and possible alternate duos, trio and possible alternate trios). Do not add audio to the source audio tracks at all; filtering and processing is fine.

Additional Details:

Length: Your finished track will be roughly the length of the track you chose to add to.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0370” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: Please for this project be sure to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

