The Disquiet Junto is an ongoing weekly collaborative music-making space in which restraints are used as a springboard for creativity. Subscribe to the announcement list at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto. There is an FAQ. ... These are the 5 most recent weekly projects:

• 0368 / Engage Duo / The Assignment: Record the second third of a trio, adding to a pre-existing track.

• 0367 / Trio Initiate / The Assignment: Record the first third of an eventual trio.

• 0366 / Ice Breaker / The Assignment: Record the sound of ice in a glass and make something of it.

• 0365 / 2018 Tracker / The Assignment: Create a sonic diary of the past year with a dozen (or more) super-brief segments.

• 0364 / Casting Drones / The Assignment: Use dice to determine your slowly shifting tones.

... And there is a complete list of past projects.