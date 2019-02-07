The Disquiet Junto is an ongoing weekly collaborative music-making space in which restraints are used as a springboard for creativity. Subscribe to the announcement list at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto. There is an FAQ. ... These are the 5 most recent weekly projects:

• 0371 / Concrete Ambience / The Assignment: What could concrete wallpaper music sound like?

• 0370 / Through Lines / The Assignment: Follow a single strand in the accumulated material resulting from a multi-part, multi-thread collaborative endeavor.

• 0369 / Final Solo / The Assignment: Record the final third of a trio, adding to a pre-existing track, based itself on a prior pre-existing track.

• 0368 / Engage Duo / The Assignment: Record the second third of a trio, adding to a pre-existing track.

• 0367 / Trio Initiate / The Assignment: Record the first third of an eventual trio.

... And there is a complete list of past projects.