Oh, yes, the 25th anniversary Aphex Twin’s Selected Ambient Works Volume II is on March 7 — and on March 11, days later, at 10am Pacific time, I’ll be on Vivian Host’s Peak Time show (on Red Bull Radio) to extol its timeless virtues. You can bookmark this URL for the stream:
https://redbullradio.com/shows/peak-time/episodes/march-11-2019
Here’s Peak Time’s description of the episode:
Music critic and journalist Marc Weidenbaum calls up to discuss this quarter-century anniversary of this seminal release.
Richard D. James AKA Aphex Twin is undeniably one of the most important figures in modern electronic music. His IDM and ambient techno productions of the early 90’s helped shape a new era of music and he continues to influence sounds of today. This year, his sophomore album Selected Ambient Works, Vol II, a record that dazzled critics and fans with its indefinable aesthetic and was touted for reinvigorating ambient music, turns 25. On today’s show, Vivian will speak with a leading expert and the author the 33 1/3 on this album, the music critic Marc Weidenbaum.