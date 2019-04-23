Did I mention I really enjoy writing liner notes? Just got these copies of Uprooted, the new Michel Banabila album, for which I had the pleasure. Much of my early music education came from reading liner notes, especially on jazz albums. When I started working as an editor, it was the writers of those liner notes I would sometimes find myself reaching out to when assigning stories, extending my education further.
You can listen to Banabila’s album here: banabila.bandcamp.com. You can also read the essay in full at the initial post: “The Uprooted Orchestra.”