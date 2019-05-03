My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

Synth Learning: Distant Train Vapor Trail Fragments

Reworking a Wyoming field recording

May 3, 2019 / Department: downstream / Leave a comment ]

This is a single field recording of a train horn (source below) being warped simultaneously in various ways by my modular synthesizer. One strand is going through a reverb, another through granular synthesis, another through a lo-fi looper, and another through a spectral filter, and then there’s the unadulterated line, and all of those are being warped or tweaked themselves. The shape of the overall sound, for example, is affecting the density of the granular synthesis. Various LFOs are adjusting the relative prominence of different elements, and other aspects such as the size of the reverb.

The source audio is from freesound.org. It is a distant train horn recorded by Andy Brannan in Wyoming.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tags: , , / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting