Synth Learning: Muxlicer Piano (First Patch)

A first go with a new tool

May 5, 2019

This is my first patch with a new module, a device from the manufacturer Befaco called the Muxplicer. It is capable of many things involving slicing up an incoming signal and effecting changes upon it, such as triggering all sorts of percussive cues. In this case what’s happening is a sample of an electric piano is being triggered every eight beats, and then for each of those beats (pulses, really) various things occur. In most of the cases it’s a matter of the volume level shifting, but in two cases (that is, on two of the pulses) some heavy reverb is put upon it. In addition, a sliver of of the signal is being sampled and replayed in a glitch manner at a lower volume. (Technically the first slice was the same patch processing live guitar chords, but I decided to use a sample playback on this initial round.)

