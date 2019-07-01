This is data provided by Feedly, which is the RSS reader that I use. The feeds I follow were imported from Google Reader six years ago today, when that service shut down, and many have been added since. The red skull in this image marks many a dead blog and, especially, many a dead netlabel. I get the dead netlabels, as times and technology of changed. Doesn’t mean I’m happy about it, but I do get that culture and the infrastructure that supports and shapes culture have, to a large degree, moved on from what was, in retrospect, a fairly short-lived and narrowly distributed media phenomenon (though there are still many netlabels out there). The blogs, however, are another story.