Boogie Down

To the local used record shop

August 7, 2019

Nothing like living down the road from a great used record store where you walk in, after a tasty dim sum lunch nearby, and the owner says, “Oh, we have some new arrivals you will like.” Not might like. Will. And it’s true. And from that abundance you select a 27-year-old instrumental remix by A Tribe Called Quest of Boogie Down Productions’ “We in There,” off their final album, Sex and Violence. And it turns out the vinyl is a bright, translucent orange. You’re in it for the instrumental, but the color is a plus. “From your eye drops a tear,” indeed.

By Marc Weidenbaum

