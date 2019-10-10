The Assignment: After a visit to Yellowstone National Park, you send a sonic report back to your planet of origin.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Tracks will be added to the playlist for the duration of the project.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0406: Phoneme Home The Assignment: After a visit to Yellowstone National Park, you send a sonic report back to your planet of origin.

Step 1: You’re an extraterrestrial visiting Earth from your home planet. Like many tourists, you’re in awe of the beauty of Yellowstone National Park. You make a bunch of audio recordings of the wildlife. You surreptitiously post those recordings at the following URL. Check them out:

https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/photosmultimedia/soundlibrary.htm

Step 2: Since this is your first trip to Earth, you can’t really tell one animal from another, bird or human or wolf. Create a report back to your home planet consisting of material drawn from those audio recordings. It can take whatever structure you’d like: collage, song, cut-up, analysis. Be sure to employ alien technology when constructing your report.

Thanks to Lowell Goss for mentioning the kottke.org post that brought this resource to my attention.

Seven More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0406” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0406” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0406-phoneme-home/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #disquietjunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Additional Details:

Deadline: This project’s deadline is Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Length: The length is up to you.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0406” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: Consider setting your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

By Marc Weidenbaum