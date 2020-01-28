What seems to be a wind chime made of shells spends more than a minute taking pauses amid a curt little melody that sounds like a fine Angelo Badalementi sketch. Then come stanched pads, brief chords out of a Jon Hassell venture, somehow sharp and muted at once, little stabs of crystalline haze. The track, “Sa – YY” by Saint Petersburg (Russia) musician Sa/Samwell, has the vibe of a horror-movie theme, tension mounting up until the final jab.
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/levmas00. More from Sa/Samwell at sasamwel19.bandcamp.com.