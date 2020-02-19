My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

A track by An Imaginal Space

There’s a darkness in the quiet. There’s a rupture in the shadows. “Looping 150220(2)” has a light quality that belies a deeper sense of portent. The surface, like that of a still pond, bears a certain sheen: diaphanous white noise and a soft drone and, in time, a tremulous glisten. But turn it up, and other elements pierce the lull. There is a shudder, some ominous siren, and what seems like voices, trapped behind a stultifying threshold.

Track originally posted to soundcloud.com/an-imaginal-space. More from An Imaginal Space — based in Derby, UK — at music.animaginalspace.com.

