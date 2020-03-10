The first of two tracks from Dave Wesley released with the title “Tons de Quarto,” the music comes across like some fierce collage mix of zigzagging field recordings and rampantly droning organ. It’s all about fleetingly quelled chaos — the volume lowered, and yet the action raised in inverse proportion. The organ-like sound comes in waves, wide hands pushing out arrhythmic patterns that ebb and flow in an expression of unrest and pent-up power. The other sounds are foreground and background, rough noises tossed about, and rapid patterning, the wind in motion. It’s a potent combination.
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/davewesley. Wesley is based in Porto, Portugal. More at arcticdub.bandcamp.com and YouTube.