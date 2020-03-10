Upcoming

• February 5, 2020: The first session of the 15-week course I teach at the Academy of Art about the role of sound in the media landscape.

• April 15, 2020: A chapter on the Disquiet Junto ("The Disquiet Junto as an Online Community of Practice," by Ethan Hein) appears in the forthcoming book The Oxford Handbook of Social Media and Music Learning (Oxford University Press), edited by Stephanie Horsley, Janice Waldron, and Kari Veblen. (Details at oup.com.)

• December 13, 2020: This day marks the 24th anniversary of Disquiet.com.

• January 7, 2021: This day marks the 9th anniversary of the start of the Disquiet Junto music community.

Dates TBA

• There are entries on the Disquiet Junto in the forthcoming book The Music Production Cookbook: Ready-made Recipes for the Classroom (Oxford University Press), edited by Adam Patrick Bell. Ethan Hein wrote one, and I did, too.

• At least two live group concerts by Disquiet Junto members in the San Francisco Bay Area are in the works for 2020.

• I have liner notes for a musician's solo album and an essay in a book about an art event due out. I'll announce as the release dates come into focus.

Ongoing

• The Disquiet Junto series of weekly communal music projects explore constraints as a springboard for creativity and productivity. There is a new project each Thursday afternoon (California time), and it is due the following Monday at 11:59pm: disquiet.com/junto.