I started taking weekly guitar lessons a couple years ago, despite which I haven’t been good about tracking my experience much here, even though I spend a chunk of my time sending my guitar through my synthesizer.
Some recent guitar-related thoughts:
Thing that came out of my mouth in guitar class: “The fretboard is a conspiracy, but I’m figuring it out.”
Sorting out the means to name a chord I just happen to have played on my guitar makes me feel like an amateur lepidopterist identifying butterflies out in the wild.
Due to guitar practice, the main earworms in my life are whatever brief public-domain melodies in my textbook I’ve been playing for a half hour or hour straight recently.
Generally I can’t use my synthesizer late in the evening, because it ratchets up my brain, making it difficult for me to sleep. Guitar, in contrast, I’ve been able to play right up until bedtime, and then nonetheless done fine falling asleep. The recently added complexity is I’ve begun studying modes, and (1) modes are really enjoyable to work through and learn, but (2) for some reason they get my brain going like my synthesizer does.