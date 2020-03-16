My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Disquiet Junto Announcement

Special Covid-19 edition

If you’re a stuck-at-home music-maker and want to connect with other music-makers during our shared period of mutual isolation aboard Spaceship Earth, this coming Thursday’s Disquiet Junto project may be of interest.

We’re doing a sequence of weekly projects starting Thursday, March 19, specifically intended to encourage and reward extended collaboration between music-makers.

Some of the most exciting Junto work has originated from these collaborations in the past.

Get instructions via email on Thursdays via tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto, or find them at llllllll.co and, of course, here at disquiet.com.

Lemme know if you have any questions. One might be:

Q: Do I have to participate every week?

A: No, by design you can join in any time.

