Special Covid-19 edition

If you’re a stuck-at-home music-maker and want to connect with other music-makers during our shared period of mutual isolation aboard Spaceship Earth, this coming Thursday’s Disquiet Junto project may be of interest.

We’re doing a sequence of weekly projects starting Thursday, March 19, specifically intended to encourage and reward extended collaboration between music-makers.

Some of the most exciting Junto work has originated from these collaborations in the past.

Get instructions via email on Thursdays via tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto, or find them at llllllll.co and, of course, here at disquiet.com.

Lemme know if you have any questions. One might be:

Q: Do I have to participate every week?

A: No, by design you can join in any time.

By Marc Weidenbaum