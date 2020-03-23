When Henrik Meierkord met Marco Lucchi

“Flacholet” is described by its composer-performer, Henrik Meierkord, who is based in Stockholm, Sweden, as “An organism of cello.” That is apt. The track is as if the cello has taken on a life of its own, a life enabled by some sort of electronic assistance. The slow sawing of the strings is rendered with depth and warmth, and the droning that it yields becomes as much a part of the composition as the originating tones. Halos of sound appear, and textured moments yield brief, sharply defined cameos before fading into the lush lull.

And as it turns out, the track itself has taken on a life of its own, as well. It was picked by by Marco Lucchi, of Modena, Italy, with Meierkord’s consent, and pushed even further into atmospheric realms. “Separasjon” builds on the drone-like qualities of the original, reducing the highs and lows of the drama in favor of something hushed but no less powerful.

“Flacholet” originally posted at soundcloud.com/enrikeierkord. More from Henrik Meierkord at henrikmeierkord.bandcamp.com and soundbread.se. “Separasjon” originally posted at soundcloud.com/marcolucchi. More from Marco Lucchi at marcolucchi.bandcamp.com. (Meierkord was the cellist featured in the score to the 2018 Oscar-nominated stop-motion animation Negative Space.)

By Marc Weidenbaum