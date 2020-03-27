Hello from my Starship Earth cabin. Hope you’re secure in yours. Ship-wide communication was fun last weekend, but I’m taking this weekend off social media. This has been my mode for a long time, and while I appreciated being connected last weekend to friends as the tide in the current global scenario continued to shift, I’m going back into weekend offline(ish) mode again.
Suggested activities:
☐ Start a sound journal. ☐ Re-read a fave book just for its sound. ☐ Watch a movie silent with a fave album.