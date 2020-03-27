Nearly eight minutes in length, “Estuary Fog,” a collaborative track between the Oxford Ambient Collective and Encym, has time to spare and spends it carefully. The piece is barely halfway through before a deep drone makes itself present. Somehow, despite this being a significant shift in tonality, one that lasts the remainder of the extended playing time and totally subsumes the chirping, effects-speckled opening sequence that preceded it, the overall continuity of the piece isn’t ruptured. Instead, the thick morass makes the ear remember, and listen for, what came before.
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/oxfordambient. More from Encym (aka Roland Reinke) at instagram.com/encym_. There’s a bit more about their collaboration on the piece at oxfordambient.com.