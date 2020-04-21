The best tips in life are free.

I got another issue of the This Week in Sound email newsletter out last night. Topics included:

▰ hearing tiny earthquakes ▰ “anti-road rage” electric car sounds ▰ machine listening of “keyword spotting” ▰ sonification skepticism ▰ TikTok as musical tool ▰ + more

You can subscribe, for free, at tinyletter.com/disquiet.

Folks ask about a paid version. I don’t think, at the moment, I’d do that. Substack’s minimum fee for subscribers is $5/month, I believe, which is more than I’d expect someone to pay. I may add a “tip jar” at some point. The main tips I’d appreciate, though, are examples of sound you come across, especially in specialized fields where sound may not normally be a topic of conversation.

