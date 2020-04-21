My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

This Week in Sound (Update)

The best tips in life are free.

April 21, 2020

I got another issue of the This Week in Sound email newsletter out last night. Topics included:

▰ hearing tiny earthquakes
▰ “anti-road rage” electric car sounds
▰ machine listening of “keyword spotting”
▰ sonification skepticism
▰ TikTok as musical tool
▰ + more

You can subscribe, for free, at tinyletter.com/disquiet.

Folks ask about a paid version. I don’t think, at the moment, I’d do that. Substack’s minimum fee for subscribers is $5/month, I believe, which is more than I’d expect someone to pay. I may add a “tip jar” at some point. The main tips I’d appreciate, though, are examples of sound you come across, especially in specialized fields where sound may not normally be a topic of conversation.

