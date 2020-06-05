My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

BLM x Bandcamp

June 5, 2020, special event, midnight to midnight Pacific Time

June 5, 2020

The excellent Bandcamp site is again waving its share of record sales today. The initial announcement referred to the current pandemic as the inspiration, and also noted “organizations in support of racial justice and change.” The event gained traction as a means to support black musicians in particular. Below is a list of some recommendations. Also, on Friday, June 19, they’re donating all their share of profits to NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The June 5 sale runs “from midnight to midnight Pacific Time.”

arckatron.bandcamp.com
damuthefudgemunk.bandcamp.com
djrobswift.bandcamp.com
dualsite.bandcamp.com
galcherlustwerk.bandcamp.com
kevbrown.bandcamp.com
klein1997.bandcamp.com
kmru.bandcamp.com
laraajimusic.bandcamp.com
lorainejames.bandcamp.com
markusfloats.bandcamp.com
matana-roberts.bandcamp.com
meroitic.bandcamp.com
pete-rock.bandcamp.com
relizee.bandcamp.com
robertaikiaubreylowe.bandcamp.com
smallprofessor.bandcamp.com
tyondai.bandcamp.com

