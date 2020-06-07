Heavy rotation, lightly annotated

This is my weekly(ish) answer to the question “What have you been listening to lately?” It’s lightly annotated because I don’t like re-posting material without providing some context. In the interest of conversation, let me know what you’re listening to in the comments below. Just please don’t promote your own work (or that of your label/client). This isn’t the right venue. (Just use email.)

▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ NEW: Recent(ish) arrivals and pre-releases

▰ The Castle of Our Skins ensemble has been running a challenge to black composers to create miniature compositions. The latest is a piece for viola and voice, composed by Yaz Lancaster, and performed by Ashleigh Gordon. It’s less than a minute long, and every second has been taken into consideration. (Thanks again, Tom May, of memeteria.com, for having introduced me to Castle of Our Skins.)

▰ This collection of various Norah Lorway tracks from the past decade is a powerful collection of music made in the audio-coding language SuperCollider and employing field recordings. And Then You Win ranges from light glitchy atmospheres (“Crackly Sky”) to pulsing techno (“Clatter”), nine tracks in all.

▰ The Japanese musician Michiru Aoyama, who runs the small Bullflat3.8 record label, uploads an enormous amount of ambient music to his SoundCloud account, often multiple tracks today. “Recording 20200606060100” is a lush, shoegazy trip with a sedate but promiment pulse.

By Marc Weidenbaum