Yes, the texture of the cover of the Agnes Martin biography I’m reading (the one by Nancy Princenthal) does, indeed, resemble an Agnes Martin painting (detail magnified here). Like Basquiat and Rothko, Martin is everywhere.
An ongoing series cross-posted from instagram.com/dsqt
Yes, the texture of the cover of the Agnes Martin biography I’m reading (the one by Nancy Princenthal) does, indeed, resemble an Agnes Martin painting (detail magnified here). Like Basquiat and Rothko, Martin is everywhere.