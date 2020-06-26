My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

About Last Night

Blanket over San Francisco

June 26, 2020

So quiet. Like felt has blanketed the neighborhood. Hasn’t been a bus by in months. Planes rarely pass overhead. Helicopters neither. Little if any street traffic or pedestrians in the night. So quiet. Like the air is somehow more empty. Like the world outside is a void.

By Marc Weidenbaum

