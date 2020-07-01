It’s barely a minute in length, just enough time for the slight variations in the held drone to suggest a melody, and just enough time for the abrasive rubbings at either side of the stereo spectrum to become a kind of slow-motion percussion, and just enough time for the descending notes to make it clear they will never ever resolve, even as the piece fades out. This is “A Starry Blackness,” which according to a brief description is a work by Matthew Swiezynski “inspired by John Carpenter’s The Thing,” so perhaps there’s an Antarctic narrative unfolding beneath that scraping.
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/invisible-birds.