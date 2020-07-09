The Assignment: Read maps of a river as a graphic score.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto:

Disquiet Junto Project 0445: Aare Tribute

The Assignment: Read maps of a river as a graphic score.

This project is the second of three that are being done over the course of as many months in collaboration with the 2020 Musikfestival Bern, which will be held in Switzerland from September 2 through 6 under the motto “Tektonik” (“Tectonics”). For this reason, a German translation is provided below. We are working at the invitation of Tobias Reber, an early Junto participant, who is in charge of the educational activities of the festival. This is the second year in a row that the Junto has collaborated with Musikfestival Bern. Select recordings resulting from these three Disquiet Junto projects will be played on a listening booth at the Steinatelier on September 5, as well as being aired on Radio RaBe (rabe.ch), an independent local radio station partnering with the festival.

Step 1: Look at the three maps below, all of the river Aare, a tributary that circumnavigates the city of Bern. One is from the late 18th century. The other two are modern renditions from Google Maps.

Step 2: Use one or more of those images by interpreting them as graphic scores and composing a resulting piece of music.

Seven More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0445” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your tracks.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0445” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your tracks. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your tracks.

Step 4: Post your tracks in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0445-aare-tribute/

Step 5: Annotate your tracks with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #disquietjunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Additional Details:

Deadline: This project’s deadline is Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Length: The length is up to you.

Title/Tag: When posting your tracks, please include “disquiet0445” in the title of the tracks, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is always best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

More on this 445th weekly Disquiet Junto project, Disquiet Junto Project 0445: Aare Tribute — The Assignment: Read maps of a river as a graphic score — at:

https://disquiet.com/0445/

This is the second of three projects in collaboration with Musikfestival Bern 2020 which will take place in Bern, Switzerland, from September 2 to 6. More on the festival at:

https://www.musikfestivalbern.ch/

https://www.facebook.com/musikfestivalbern/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

. . .

Jeden Donnerstag wird der Disquiet Junto eine neue Kompositions-Challenge gestellt. Mitglieder haben dann vier Tage Zeit, ein Stück hochzuladen, in welchem sie auf die Challenge reagieren. Die Mitgliedschaft in der Junto ist offen: du kannst einfach mitmachen. (Ein SoundCloud-Account ist nützlich, aber nicht zwingend.) Es besteht keine Verpflichtung, bei jedem Projekt mitzumachen. Die Junto ist wöchentlich von Donnerstag bis Montag, so dass du immer dann mitmachen kannst wenn du Zeit hast.

Deadline: Die Abgabefrist für dieses Projekt ist der Montag, 13. Juli 2020 um 23.59 Uhr, wo immer du bist. Das Projekt wurde am Donnerstag, 9. Juli 2020 gepostet.

Dies sind die Anweisungen, welche an die Email-Liste der Gruppe (unter tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto) versandt wurden:

Disquiet Junto Project 0445: Aare Tribute Die Aufgabe: Interpretiere Karten eines Flusses als grafische Partitur

Dies ist das zweite von drei Projekten in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Musikfestival Bern 2020, welches vom 2.-6. September zum Thema «Tektonik» stattfindet. Wir arbeiten auf Einladung von Tobias Reber, einem frühen Junto-Teilnehmer und Verantwortlicher für die Musikvermittlung beim Festival. Dies ist das zweite Mal in Folge, dass die Junto mit dem Musikfestival Bern zusammen arbeitet. Ausgewählte Stücke aus diesen drei Disquiet Junto-Projekten werden an einer Hörstation im Rahmen des Steinateliers am 5. September präsentiert sowie auf Radio Rabe (www.rabe.ch) gespielt.

Schritt 1: Sieh dir die drei beiliegenden Karten an. Sie alle bilden die Aare ab, welche die Stadt Bern umfliesst. Eine Karte stammt aus dem späten 18. Jahrhundert. Die anderen beiden sind moderne Abbildungen aus Google Maps.

Schritt 2: Wähle eines oder mehrere dieser Bilder aus, interpretiere sie als grafische Partituren und komponiere davon ausgehend ein Musikstück.

Sieben weitere wichtige Schritte wenn deine Komposition fertig ist:

Schritt 1: Schritt 1: Verwende „disquiet0445″ (ohne Leerschläge und Anführungszeichen) im Namen deines Tracks.

Schritt 2: Falls deine Audioplattform Tags zulässt: stelle sicher dass du den Projekt-Tag „disquiet0445″ (ohne Leerschläge und Anführungszeichen) verwendest. Vor allem auf SoundCloud ist dies hilfreich um anschliessend eine Projekt-Playlist erstellen zu können.

Schritt 3: Lade deinen Track hoch. Es ist hilfreich, aber nicht zwingend, wenn du dazu SoundCloud verwendest.

Schritt 4: Poste deinen Track im folgenden Diskussions-Thread auf llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0445-aare-tribute/

Schritt 5: Füge deinem Track eine kurze Erklärung zu deiner Herangehensweise bei.

Schritt 6: Falls du den Track auf den sozialen Medien erwähnst, verwende gerne die Hashtags #disquietjunto #musikfestivalbern so dass andere Teilnehmer deinen Hinweis besser finden können.

Schritt 7: Höre und kommentiere die Stücke deiner Junto-Kolleg*innen.

Weitere Details:

Deadline: Die Abgabefrist für dieses Projekt ist der Montag, 13. Juli 2020 um 23.59 Uhr wo immer du bist. Das Projekt wurde am Donnerstag, 9. Juni 2020 gepostet.

Dauer: Die Dauer des Stückes ist dir überlassen.

Titel/Tag: Wenn du das Stück postest, verwende bitte „disquiet0445″ im Titel des Tracks und, wo möglich (beispielsweise auf SoundCloud) als Tag.

Upload: Wenn du bei diesem Projekt mitmachst, dann füge deinem Post eine Beschreibung deiner Vorgehensweise bei – Planung, Komposition und Aufnahme. Diese Beschreibung ist ein zentrales Element im Kommunikationsprozess der Disquiet Junto. Fotos, Video und eine Auflistung der verwendeten Instrumente und Werkzeuge sind immer willkommen.

Download: Ermögliche gerne das Herunterladen deiner Komposition und erlaube attribuiertes Remixing (z.B. eine Creative Commons-Lizenz welche nicht-kommerzielles Teilen mit Attribution erlaubt und Remixes zulässt).

Wenn du den Track online postest, füge ihm als Kontext die folgende Information bei:

Mehr über dieses 445. wöchentliche Disquiet Junto-Projekt – Aare Tributary -Interpretiere Karten eines Flusses als grafische Partitur – unter:

https://disquiet.com/0445/

Dies ist das zweite von drei Projekten in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Musikfestival Bern 2019, welches vom 2-6. September stattfindet. Weitere Informationen unter:

https://www.musikfestivalbern.ch/

https://www.facebook.com/musikfestivalbern

Mehr zur Disquiet Junto unter:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Abonniere die wöchentlichen Projekt-Ankündigungen hier:

http://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Die Diskussion des Projekts findet statt auf llllllll.co unter:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0445-aare-tribute/

Ausserdem gibt es einen Junto Slack-Channel. Sende deine Email-Adresse an twitter.com/disquiet um Zugang zum Channel zu erhalten.

