Cortini Plays with a PlayStation Score

Remixing Ghost of Tsushima

The forthcoming PlayStation game Ghost of Tsushima has an original score by Ilan Eshkeri (veteran of such movies as Still Alice and Dr. Thorne) and Shigeru Umebayashi (whose lengthy career includes House of Flying Daggers and 2046, the latter by Wong Kar-wai). The releasing game studio, Sucker Punch, has enlisted some big names in popular electronic music to rework cues. These include Alessandro Cortini (best known as a member of Nine Inch Nails), the Glitch Mob, Tokimonsta, and Tycho. The resulting EP is due out Friday on the record label Milan. Cortini posted his remix to his YouTube channel. It’s a thrilling, cinematic piece, at once densely atmospheric and yet also pulse-rising. Absolutely gorgeous. It’s as much an alternate cue as it is a remix.

Video originally posted at youtube.com. More on the game, due out July 17, at playstation.com.

