Hainbach on Asynchronous Loops

This isn’t a performance video, per se, but it’s a brief, informative spotlight on the musician Hainbach talking about something central to his music-making process. That thing, the “One Thing,” per the title of this series from the music equipment (software and hardware) company Ableton, is asynchronous loops: two or more loops that are of different lengths, as a result of which, they don’t overlap in a consistent manner, leading to an ever-changing series of sonic instances. I love asynchronous loops, which is why I have two foot pedals that are simple loopers, and why I’ve been confused over the years as various highly functional music-making tools I’ve tried out (such as the Teenage Engineering OP-1 and, more recently, the Synthstrom Deluge) don’t support asynchronous loops.

  1. jet jaguar
    [ Posted July 8, 2020, at 3:13 am ]

    In a weird turn of events, my local library has a Synthstrom Deluge they lend and they asked me to make a video of what I first did with it… I made loops of different lengths and had them cycle around in and out of phase with each other a la Steve Reich. I call this polymeter, not asynchrony, because each pattern was in the same tempo but a different time signature, rather than being just an arbitrary or uncounted length of time.

