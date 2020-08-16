Heavy rotation, lightly annotated

This is my weekly(ish) answer to the question "What have you been listening to lately?" It's lightly annotated because I don't like re-posting material without providing some context.

▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ NEW: Recent(ish) arrivals and pre-releases

▰ Like many contemporary synthesizer musicians, Takeyuki Hakozaki has welcomed the old-school Nagra reel-to-reel player-recorder into his toolkit, hence the sense of buckling to the audio in this billowing ambient recording.

▰ “Lightway” is a soaring demo recording posted by Lubbock, Texas-based composer Jennifer Jolley. Mallets and woodwinds summon arpeggio birds and droning clouds.

▰ Last night on the walk back from the ocean, as clouds that later revealed themselves to be providing cover for heat lightning slowly gathered, I listened to “Into,” the slow, 20-minute track by Dzöon. Twice. Be prepared to hit pause early on to confirm that cottony under-drone is, indeed, part of the track and not some hum from elsewhere. Then listen as the piece ever so patiently reveals itself, one carefully placed sonic element at a time.

<a href="http://benthicexplorer.bandcamp.com/track/into">Into by Dzöon</a>

▰ And if you missed out on the thunderstorm, the musician r beny recorded it for you. He writes, “The thunder was so loud and so close, it shook my windows and clipped the audio recorder.”

By Marc Weidenbaum