Twenty years ago I picked this up at a record store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana: a box set from Kosma (aka Roskow Kretschmann) titled New Aspects in Third Stream Music. The box came with the first 12″, which I loved — orchestral sounds bent to fit then-modern beats — and you were to collect the others as they came out over the course of the following half decade. Which, of course, I didn’t. Recent pandemic-induced home-cleaning led me to rediscover the near-empty box, and I just started buying them online. The first (which is to say, the second in the series) arrived this afternoon.