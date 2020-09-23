A reminder that Robert Fripp is making good on his promise of 50 weekly solo instrumentals. The series is titled “Music for Quiet Moments,” and this has been week 21. The tracks are often archival, the current one dating back to June 2004, and recorded in Oslo, Norway. That appears to be when Fripp was touring as part of the unlikely G3, which teamed him with the more flamboyant Joe Satriani and Steve Vai. A post at Fripp’s official DGM Live website, dgmlive.com, humorously notes the audience’s disinterest in his ambient soundscapes.
Video originally posted at youtube.com.