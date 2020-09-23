My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

Fripp: 21 of 50

Another weekly quiet moment

September 23, 2020 / Department: downstream / Leave a comment ]

A reminder that Robert Fripp is making good on his promise of 50 weekly solo instrumentals. The series is titled “Music for Quiet Moments,” and this has been week 21. The tracks are often archival, the current one dating back to June 2004, and recorded in Oslo, Norway. That appears to be when Fripp was touring as part of the unlikely G3, which teamed him with the more flamboyant Joe Satriani and Steve Vai. A post at Fripp’s official DGM Live website, dgmlive.com, humorously notes the audience’s disinterest in his ambient soundscapes.

Video originally posted at youtube.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting