I found myself making a mental playlist of albums by the musicians who were the connectors between the albums in my Exquisite Personnel Corpse playlist I did for The Wire magazine this month. The result is the Between the Lines: The Connectors playlist. These artists appear below in the order in which they initially figured.
Robert Musso: Absolute Music (Mu)
Bill Laswell: Means of Deliverance (Innerhythmic)
King Britt: Adventures in Lo-Fi (Instrumental) (Barely Breaking Even)
Julianna Barwick: Will (Dead Oceans)
Ikue Mori: Obelisk (Tzadik)
Fred Frith: Step Across the Border (RecRec)
Theresa Wong: Venice Is a Fish (Sensitive Skin)
Ellen Fullman: Change of Direction (New Albion)
Pauline Oliveros: The Wanderer (Lovely)
Stephen Vitiello: Buffalo Bass Delay (Hallwalls/Room40)
The OO-Ray: Tiny Fugues (Audiobulb)
Marcus Fischer: Collected Dust (Tench)
Simon Scott: Migrations (Touch)
Mike Weis: 49 days (Music for a Transition) (Granny)