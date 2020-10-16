My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Between the Lines: The Connectors

A playlist-inspired playlist

October 16, 2020

I found myself making a mental playlist of albums by the musicians who were the connectors between the albums in my Exquisite Personnel Corpse playlist I did for The Wire magazine this month. The result is the Between the Lines: The Connectors playlist. These artists appear below in the order in which they initially figured.

Robert Musso: Absolute Music (Mu)

Bill Laswell: Means of Deliverance (Innerhythmic)

King Britt: Adventures in Lo-Fi (Instrumental) (Barely Breaking Even)

Julianna Barwick: Will (Dead Oceans)

Ikue Mori: Obelisk (Tzadik)

Fred Frith: Step Across the Border (RecRec)

Theresa Wong: Venice Is a Fish (Sensitive Skin)

Ellen Fullman: Change of Direction (New Albion)

Pauline Oliveros: The Wanderer (Lovely)

Stephen Vitiello: Buffalo Bass Delay (Hallwalls/Room40)

The OO-Ray: Tiny Fugues (Audiobulb)

Marcus Fischer: Collected Dust (Tench)

Simon Scott: Migrations (Touch)

Mike Weis: 49 days (Music for a Transition) (Granny)

