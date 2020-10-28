My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

“Parallel Normal”

Two pedals, post-serial

October 28, 2020

Another experiment with electric guitar loops. The main difference between today’s and yesterday’s (“Passing Waves”) is that yesterday’s was recorded serial, so anything coming from the first loop also appeared in the second loop. That gave it a certain density, but, well, it also gave it a certain density. This was recorded in parallel, meaning whichever looper was recording at a given moment was only recording what was being played by the guitar, not what happened to be coming out of the other looper. This means the density took quite a while longer to achieve, but also that the individual segments are much more distinct, even after density has accrued. Also, the loops here are quite a bit longer. Recorded from stereo speakers into a phone (yesterday was from a mono amp), though I’m not sure if the separation is particularly apparent. Major noise reduction in Adobe Audition, and a tiny amount of reverb.

