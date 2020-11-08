From last week

Some tweet observations (twitter.com/disquiet) I made over the course of the past week, lightly edited. I usually post this roundup on Saturdays, but yesterday was an unusual day.

I do this manually each week, just collating the tweets I made that I want to keep track of. For the most part, this means ones I initiated, not ones in which I directly responded to someone. Long ago, there was an automated way to collect a week’s tweets as a blog post, but that script stopped working at some point. I do have something set up that automatically collects all my tweets as a private Google document. That’s a useful tool to search through, though Twitter’s own advanced search is there when I wonder, say, how many times have I mentioned Ginger Baker’s album Horses and Trees? Or: how often have I mentioned listening to Éliane Radigue on the bus?

▰ Working on liner notes means having the same record on repeat for a long time in different contexts. I only write full-fledged liner notes about records I can do that with.

▰ Thank you, Small Professor, for having introduced me to the word “jawn” so I was prepared for this fine day. (And Carl Ritger for familiarizing me with it, too.)

▰ hopescrolling

▰ “You are using the computer audio.” A lot of computer interface language still, indeed, sounds like Kraftwerk lyrics.

▰ [cathartic scream]

▰ The longer this year gets, the more time we’re giving 2021 to up its game.

▰ After a buncha false starts, it’ll be Brian Eno’s Thursday Afternoon on repeat for the foreseeable future.

▰ Great (and, needless to say, well-timed for our anxious moment) interview with Brian Eno by Lindsay Zoladz about his music for/from films, with nods to Fellini and Lynch (Dune details!), and insight into ambient as constructed atmosphere: nytimes.com.

▰ Among the many things* I love about where I live, while it’s incredibly clear and beautiful out, the marine layer can still clog up the bay (a 15-minute walk away), meaning the fog horns (incongruously to a visitor) blow on (*including general local political/social comfort zone).

▰ Would love to know if the servers for Calm, InsightTimer, Headspace, and related apps are experiencing overload today.

▰ Hopeful for a near future in which the word “ignominious” is employed with great frequency.

▰ Catharsis go-to track:

▰ 조용한 / It’s always a good day to change your Twitter location to a country where you can’t read the language. I’m riding out the election with my “trends” all in Korean (with the exception of whatever single promoted tweet shows at the top of the list). Bonus points if it’s an alphabet you find aesthetically pleasing.

▰ I don’t need another Girl with the Dragon Tattoo movie. I just need another Karen O / Trent Reznor / Atticus Ross cover of a Led Zeppelin song.

▰ “That music always round me, unceasing, unbeginning, yet long untaught I did not hear, / But now the chorus I hear and am elated” –Walt Whitman

By Marc Weidenbaum