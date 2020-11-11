My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

The Art Gallery in Your Mind’s Ear

Atmospheric hellfire and brimstone from Yvette Janine Jackson

November 11, 2020

Toward the end of this coming January, the Fridman Gallery in Manhattan will be releasing Freedom by artist Yvette Janine Jackson. The record is up for pre-release right now, with two of its tracks streaming at fridmangallery.bandcamp.com. One cut, available as an excerpt, “Invisible People,” is all hellfire and brimstone, part excoriating exorcism, part calculated recitation of Jonathan Edwards sermonizing (heard here in usefully creepy text-to-speech), all playing out in an atmosphere of dissolute, slow-motion chamber music. Especially engaging is the album’s opening track, “Destination Freedom,” also an excerpt (each around three minutes in length), which is even more atmospheric: piano keys with near-oceanic depth, ghostly string sections, horns buried in the fog. The album is due out January 22, 2021.

More from Jackson at yvettejackson.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum

