Video of Caminauta, shot not far from the Atlantic Ocean, performing electronic music on an Ableton Push, improvising ambient sounds live amid the dunes. Rough percussive textures mix with pulsing, soft notes for a minimalist fantasia, the pace (just under 90 BPM) slow enough to relax to, but allowing for a welcome vibrancy. (I previously mentioned Caminauta here in the context of a duet with cellist Federico Motta back in early July of this year.)
Video originally posted at youtube.com. More from Caminauta at caminauta.bandcamp.com. This is the latest video I’ve added to my ongoing YouTube playlist of fine live performance of ambient music.