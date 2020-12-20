Heavy rotation, lightly annotated

A weekly(ish) answer to the question “What have you been listening to lately?” It’s lightly annotated because I don’t like re-posting material without providing some context. I hope to write more about some of these in the future, but didn’t want to delay sharing them. (This weekly feature was previously titled Current Listens. The name’s been updated for clarity’s sake.)

▰ TA2MI’s Kanchi | Complete Cure explores downtempo, instrumental hip-hop with a freshness that will not just appeal to but even push the comfort level of DJ Krush fans, the samples all the noisier, the beats all the more broken. TA2MI is Tatsumi Akinobu, based in Yatsushiro, Japan.

<a href="https://ta2mi.bandcamp.com/album/kanchi-complete-cure">Kanchi | Complete Cure by TA2MI</a>

▰ Simon Farintosh adapts various works for classical guitar, including music by Aphex Twin. Here’s a gorgeous, romantic take on “Flim,” off the latter’s Come to Daddy. Farintosh, who was born the year after the release of Selected Ambient Works Volume II, lives in British Columbia.

▰ Hilary Robinson continued her winter-solstice advent calendar of sound sketches today with a track of melodica and train noise. There may be one more track in the series coming, since tomorrow is the 21st, though Stonehenge celebrated the solstice Sunday evening. She is based in London, England.

By Marc Weidenbaum