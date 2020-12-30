A production based on an Italo Calvino novel

It’s almost exactly two months until Invisible Cities, the new album by A Winged Victory for the Sullen, arrives. But the first public track, “Desires Are Already Memories,” is already up on its Bandcamp page.

The music is the score composed by AWVftS’s Dustin O’Halloran and Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie for a theater production by Leo Warner (see Warner ‘s 59productions.co.uk for details). The title comes, clearly, from the Italo Calvino novel, of which the Warner production is an adaptation.

“Desires Are Already Memories” is classic Winged Victory, which is to say it’s post-classical: all stirring, minimalist chamber-ensemble undergirding, an angelic choir component, and touches of modernity in the form of artful maudlin-techno pulsing and what sounds like a Jew’s harp emulating rave-era Underworld. More than enough reason to get excited about for what’s to come when the full record is released.

Album originally posted at awvfts.bandcamp.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum