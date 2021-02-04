The Assignment: Remix a trio by doing forensics on its component parts.

Special Note: You can contribute more than one track this week. Usually Junto projects have a one-track-per-participant limit. This week you can do a second one. Please see additional details in Step 4 below.

Answer to Frequent Question: You don’t need to have participated in any of the recent solos, duets, or trios projects to participate in this one.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, February 8, 2021, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Step 1: This week will involve remixing. The past three weeks, we’ve produced a large number of trios. These have been the result of a sequence of steps: first someone made a solo, then someone else turned it into a duet, and then someone else added a third element, making a completed work in the form of a trio. This week you will be remixing one of these trios, which you will source from the previous week’s Junto project (disquiet.com/0475).

Step 2: First, you must select the piece of music you will remixing. There are over 65 tracks in all to choose from, 62 as part of this playlist:

https://soundcloud.com/disquiet/sets/disquiet-junto-project-0474

And these four others. Consider the first to be number 63, and then in sequence to number 66:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0474-police-action/41007/54

https://sevenism.bandcamp.com/track/fog-in-the-chanel-continent-cut-off

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0474-police-action/41007/38

https://prrk-industries.bandcamp.com/track/follow-the-drummer

To select a track, you can listen through all that (warning: it’s a lot) and choose one, or you can use a random number generator. (Note: it’s fine if more than one person uses the same original track as the basis for their piece.)

Step 3: The simply stated goal is to remix the trio resulting from your selection process in Step 2. However, it is strongly encouraged that you locate the duet and the solo on which the trio is founded, and that you then employ those three tracks in your work. (In past projects like this one, some musicians have essentially extracted the other half of the duet by “removing” the solo from it, and done the same with the trio versus the duet.)

Step 4: As with last week, you can contribute more than one track this week. You can do up to two total. If you choose to do a second, you should preferably try to use a duet track that no one else has used yet. The goal is for many as people as possible to benefit from the experience of being part of an asynchronous collaboration. After a lot of detailed instruction, that is the spirit of this project.

Seven More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include "disquiet0475" (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your tracks.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag "disquiet0475" (no spaces or quotation marks).

Step 3: Upload your tracks. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your tracks.

Step 4: Post your tracks in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0475-low-end/

Step 5: Annotate your tracks with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #disquietjunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Additional Details:

Length: The length is up to you. Go long, or keep it tight, or somewhere in between.

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is always best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

More on this 475th weekly Disquiet Junto project — Low End (4 of 3) / The Assignment: Remix a trio by doing forensics on its component parts — at:

https://disquiet.com/0475/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

By Marc Weidenbaum