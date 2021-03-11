The Assignment: Record a piece of music by employing Pig Latin as a technique.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Step 1: This project is informed by Pig Latin. From the Oxford English Dictionary: “a secret language formed from English by transferring the initial consonant or consonant cluster of each word to the end of the word and adding a vocalic syllable.” By way of example, “Pig Latin” in Pig Latin becomes “Igpay Atinlay.” “Disquiet Junto” in Pig Latin becomes “Isquietday Untojay.”

Step 2: Consider how you might apply the technique of Pig Latin to a preexisting piece of music, perhaps one of your own, or perhaps someone else’s (a remix of something from the public domain, for example). You might cut up a melodic sequence and append the starts of phrases to their ends. This needn’t by any means involve words or voice. Just use Pig Latin as a guide, one that informs how you take something that exists and then rearrange its constituent parts methodically into something else.

Step 3: Record a piece of music employing the approach you develop as a result of Step 2.

Seven More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0480” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your tracks.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0480” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your tracks. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your tracks.

Step 4: Post your tracks in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0480-ongsay-aftcray/42680

Step 5: Annotate your tracks with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #disquietjunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Additional Details:

Length: The length is up to you. Ore more to the point: Ethay engthlay isyay upyay otay ouyay.

Title/Tag: When posting your tracks, please include “disquiet0480” in the title of the tracks, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is always best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

More on this 480th weekly Disquiet Junto project — Ongsay Aftcray (The Assignment: Record a piece of music by employing Pig Latin as a technique) — at:

https://disquiet.com/0480/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Subscribe to project announcements here:

https://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co:

There’s also a Disquiet Junto Slack. Send your email address to twitter.com/disquiet for Slack inclusion.

Image associated with this project is by Tom Scott, and used thanks to Flickr and a Creative Commons license allowing editing (cropped with text added) for non-commercial purposes:

https://flic.kr/p/fBWPwN

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/2.0/

By Marc Weidenbaum