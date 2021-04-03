New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art. Playing with audio. Sounding out technology. Composing in code.

Disquietude Podcast Process

Taking stock

April 3, 2021 / Department: field notes / Leave a comment ]

I’m really digging doing this podcast, Disquietude. A few monthly episodes in, the structure feels good: intro, then half an hour or so of music uninterrupted (multiple artists, all with their approval), then track-by-track commentary, including audio interview elements, plus an essay. I want to play with the format more as I proceed. Main thing I was reminded of this time around was to do the work over time, not try to do it all in one day. Keeps it simpler, and leaves room to fine-tune. Also: record my voice at night, when the world is quieter and I’m calmer. I really enjoy the transitional audio elements, 12 seconds each, during the track commentary, reminding the listener about the individual tracks as they’re described. Main thing I want to do next is make the audio essay at the end more audio-ish, using sound as part of the story, not overkill, but as light additions.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tags: , / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting