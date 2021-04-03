Upcoming

• July 28, 2021: This day marks the start of the 500th consecutive weekly project in the Disquiet Junto music community.

• December 13, 2021: This day marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of Disquiet.com.

• January 6, 2021: This day marks the 10th anniversary of the start of the Disquiet Junto music community.

Recent

• There are entries on the Disquiet Junto in the forthcoming book The Music Production Cookbook: Ready-made Recipes for the Classroom (Oxford University Press), edited by Adam Patrick Bell. Ethan Hein wrote one, and I did, too.

• A chapter on the Disquiet Junto ("The Disquiet Junto as an Online Community of Practice," by Ethan Hein) appears in the book The Oxford Handbook of Social Media and Music Learning (Oxford University Press), edited by Stephanie Horsley, Janice Waldron, and Kari Veblen. (Details at oup.com.)

Ongoing

• The Disquiet Junto series of weekly communal music projects explore constraints as a springboard for creativity and productivity. There is a new project each Thursday afternoon (California time), and it is due the following Monday at 11:59pm: disquiet.com/junto.