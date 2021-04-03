From the past week

I do this manually each week, collating tweets I made at twitter.com/disquiet (which I think of as my public notebook) that I want to keep track of. For the most part, this means ones I initiated, not ones in which I directly responded to someone. I sometimes tweak them a bit here. Some tweets pop up (in expanded form) on Disquiet.com sooner than I get around to collating them, so I leave them out of the weekly round-up. It’s usually personally informative to revisit the previous week of thinking out loud. They’re here pretty much in chronological order. Looking back at the tweets makes the previous week seem both longer and shorter than it was. The cadence is a way to map how time progressed. The subjects are another map of the same territory.

▰ Pretty much the only good thing about April Fools’ Day is it means we’re 13 days from “Avril 14th” Day.

▰ 2020: Hell is a message board debate

2021: Hell is a Discord debate about a Slack channel debate about a message board debate

▰ Guitar pedal manufacturers need to send more of their demo pedals to people who don’t actually play guitar. Case in point, Emily Hopkins. (For the record, I am taking guitar lessons, so in no way am I suggesting myself as a recipient.)





▰ It shouldn’t go without saying how different each platform is. A valuable exercise, even a creative pursuit: post one slightly involved item to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and as a blog post and a podcast bit. Different formats, requiring platform-specific approaches. I regularly use Twitter as a public notebook. My disquiet.com posts and podcast essays and longer pieces often first take root here. Not only here. Much of it is the result of a good walk, but here, too.

▰ It’s fine, though disappointing, if there’s no Alias reunion for the show’s 20th anniversary, but could we at least get a remix EP of Michael Giacchino’s main title music? (Or maybe it was JJ Abrams who composed the theme, as a friend reminded me. In any case, yes, a remix collection, please.)

▰ Oh, cool. There is going to be a second season of Gentefied.

▰ “Waiting for cache”

▰ Redesign of Disquiet.com underway with help from some friends. Cleaner read, less cluttered, better organization.

▰ Watching a friend’s new picture book for kids (and adults with excellent taste) take shape, and wondering if people who make colored pencils sometimes look at a book and recognize their tools in the mix the way someone who makes a synthesizer module might hear it in a track.

▰ Finally watched Makoto Shinkai’s Weathering With You last night, and (1) I liked it a lot a lot a lot, and (2) this morning I learned that the two main characters from Your Name have cameos in it, and (3) I haven’t committed Makoto Shinkai’s name to memory so I cut and pasted it.

▰ Progression:

:)

LOL

ALOL

AALOL

AAALOL

AAAALOL

AAAAALOL

A = “actually”

▰ Honk if you’ve been listening to a lot of Karen Dalton since this week’s episode of Mayans M.C.

▰ My main pandemic food observation is cayenne is good on everything, especially vanilla ice cream, especially if you toss in some roasted peanuts. That is my final statement of this week. Have a wonderful weekend, or best you can. Complicated times, so don’t set the bar too high.

By Marc Weidenbaum